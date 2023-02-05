Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 24,478 BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in BGC Partners in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in BGC Partners in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in BGC Partners by 8,382.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 16,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 16,178 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in BGC Partners by 17.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in BGC Partners in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on BGC Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

BGC Partners Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BGCP opened at $4.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $4.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.64.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. BGC Partners had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $416.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

BGC Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

