Kestra Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,762 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JBLU. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 126.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,501,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,283 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 129.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,291,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,554,000 after buying an additional 1,858,514 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 98.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,683,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,458,000 after buying an additional 1,330,737 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the second quarter worth $6,209,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 5.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,284,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,798,000 after buying an additional 499,600 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JetBlue Airways Stock Down 5.3 %

JBLU opened at $8.73 on Friday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $16.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on JBLU. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Cowen downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.46.

About JetBlue Airways

(Get Rating)

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and the most legroom.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.