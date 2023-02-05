Kestra Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,090 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bionano Genomics were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Bionano Genomics by 29.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 138,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 31,410 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the third quarter valued at $135,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 43.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 207,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 63,092 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 20.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 750,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 128,138 shares during the period. 26.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BNGO opened at $1.87 on Friday. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 5.77. The company has a market capitalization of $555.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.13.

Bionano Genomics ( NASDAQ:BNGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 451.42% and a negative return on equity of 38.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BNGO shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on the genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

