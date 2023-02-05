Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $40,000 Stock Holdings in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,435 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEC. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $32,721,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC grew its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 1,294.7% during the 2nd quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 10,470,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,249,000 after purchasing an additional 9,719,880 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,815,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683,446 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $9,140,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Uranium Energy by 517.8% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,101,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 923,535 shares in the last quarter. 40.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uranium Energy Stock Down 4.5 %

Uranium Energy stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.10 and a beta of 2.01. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $6.60.

Uranium Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:UEC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $57.29 million during the quarter. Uranium Energy had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 4.44%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UEC shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.25 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Uranium Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium and titanium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.

