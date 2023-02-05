Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $62,000 Stock Position in Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,771 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Presidio Property Trust were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Presidio Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Presidio Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Presidio Property Trust by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Presidio Property Trust by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Presidio Property Trust by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Presidio Property Trust alerts:

Presidio Property Trust Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ:SQFT opened at $1.16 on Friday. Presidio Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $4.02. The company has a market cap of $14.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 14.18, a current ratio of 14.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.67.

Presidio Property Trust Increases Dividend

About Presidio Property Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. This is a boost from Presidio Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Presidio Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.70%.

(Get Rating)

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Presidio Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Presidio Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.