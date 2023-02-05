Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $78,000 Stock Holdings in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Planet Labs PBC were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the first quarter worth $45,000. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the second quarter worth $43,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the second quarter worth $45,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. 43.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on PL. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Planet Labs PBC stock opened at $4.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.32. Planet Labs PBC has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $7.51.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $49.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.27 million. Planet Labs PBC had a negative net margin of 96.96% and a negative return on equity of 27.36%. Analysts predict that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

