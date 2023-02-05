Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $27,000 in AdvisorShares Poseidon Dynamic Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:PSDN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Poseidon Dynamic Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:PSDN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Poseidon Dynamic Cannabis ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000.

AdvisorShares Poseidon Dynamic Cannabis ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PSDN opened at $1.56 on Friday. AdvisorShares Poseidon Dynamic Cannabis ETF has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $7.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.37.

