Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $47,000 in Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 21,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 22.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 10,851 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vaxart by 56.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 24,690 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,074,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,617,000 after acquiring an additional 90,272 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 66.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 250,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 100,343 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 2.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 905,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the period. 38.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Vaxart from $6.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

VXRT opened at $1.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.80. Vaxart, Inc. has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $5.43.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines based on its Vector-Adjuvant-Antigen Standardized Technology (VAAST) oral vaccine platform. Its investigational vaccines are administered using a room temperature-stable tablet, rather than by injection.

