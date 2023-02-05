Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $50,000 in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 18.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,727 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 49,898 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 22,331 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 8.4% in the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 71,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the third quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 140.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 182,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 106,296 shares during the period.

GNT opened at $5.25 on Friday. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $5.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.79.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%.

Gamco Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. The firm intends to provide current income from interest, dividends and option premiums. It also intends to provide capital appreciation consistent with the Fund’s strategy and its primary objective. The company was founded on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

