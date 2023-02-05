Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $51,000 in Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the second quarter worth $46,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the second quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

Vicarious Surgical stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $360.99 million, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.34. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $6.63.

Vicarious Surgical ( NYSE:RBOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vicarious Surgical Inc will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vicarious Surgical news, Director Philip Liang sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total value of $53,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,185,320 shares in the company, valued at $4,255,298.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Vicarious Surgical news, CFO William John Kelly sold 6,624 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $25,237.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 325,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,768.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip Liang sold 15,000 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total value of $53,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,185,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,255,298.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,873 shares of company stock valued at $376,819 over the last 90 days. 52.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

