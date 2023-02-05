Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $90,000 in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,297 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in 3D Systems by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,246 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,128 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,819 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 52,816 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 67.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 569,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,219.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 569,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,219.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 7,787 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $73,119.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,495.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

3D Systems Price Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on DDD. TheStreet cut 3D Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded 3D Systems to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of NYSE DDD opened at $12.02 on Friday. 3D Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $20.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 5.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.48.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $132.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.39 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3D Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.