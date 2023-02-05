Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New $37,000 Investment in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 10,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 217.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. 28.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Stock Down 2.1 %

PPT opened at $3.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.72. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $4.14.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About Putnam Premier Income Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

See Also

