Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New $37,000 Investment in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 10,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 217.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. 28.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Putnam Premier Income Trust Stock Down 2.1 %
PPT opened at $3.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.72. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $4.14.
Putnam Premier Income Trust Dividend Announcement
About Putnam Premier Income Trust
Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.
