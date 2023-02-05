Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,357 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFM. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 3.8% in the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,629 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 8,140 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth $80,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,620 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MFM opened at $5.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day moving average is $5.23. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $6.69.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.019 dividend. This is a positive change from MFS Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

