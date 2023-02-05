Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 1,522.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,501 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 44,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 40.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,841 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. 10.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

NYSE YPF opened at $11.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.34. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YPF Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:YPF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.29. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Grupo Santander upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $5.10 to $5.80 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Itau BBA Securities raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco raised YPF Sociedad Anónima to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.53.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

