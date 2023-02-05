Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 16,444 Shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,444 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in MannKind were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNKD. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in MannKind by 277.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in MannKind in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind in the third quarter worth $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind in the second quarter worth $51,000. 49.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MannKind alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MNKD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of MannKind from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

MannKind Stock Performance

MNKD opened at $5.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.95 and a 200 day moving average of $4.12. MannKind Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.49 and a fifty-two week high of $5.51.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MannKind Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

MannKind Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNKD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.