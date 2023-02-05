Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 34,453 Shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) by 71.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,710 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 34,453 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Nordic American Tankers were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NAT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 510,212 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 14,048 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 25.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 606,947 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 122,381 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 26.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 128,599 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 26,995 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 11.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 257,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 25,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,897,210 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,082,000 after purchasing an additional 366,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

Nordic American Tankers Price Performance

Shares of NAT opened at $3.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.79 million, a PE ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $3.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.03.

Nordic American Tankers Increases Dividend

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 34.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $47.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.61 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. This is a positive change from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently -86.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Nordic American Tankers from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

About Nordic American Tankers

(Get Rating)

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 24 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.