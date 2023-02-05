Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,950 Shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Archer Aviation were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. BBR Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 41.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Adam D. Goldstein bought 39,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.54 per share, with a total value of $100,396.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,396.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Archer Aviation news, CEO Adam D. Goldstein bought 39,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.54 per share, for a total transaction of $100,396.04. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,396.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Spellacy bought 23,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $60,101.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 146,505 shares in the company, valued at $380,913. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 82,642 shares of company stock valued at $213,098 and have sold 1,966,680 shares valued at $4,860,106. 30.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Archer Aviation Stock Performance

NYSE ACHR opened at $2.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 14.05 and a quick ratio of 14.05. Archer Aviation Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $5.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day moving average is $2.90.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. Equities analysts predict that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Archer Aviation from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on Archer Aviation from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.10.

Archer Aviation Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Featured Stories

