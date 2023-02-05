Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 6,920 Shares of 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,920 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in 23andMe were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of 23andMe by 14.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in 23andMe by 22.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 23andMe by 26.1% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in 23andMe by 14.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 39,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of 23andMe by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 59,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,188 shares during the last quarter. 29.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at 23andMe

In other news, insider Kathy L. Hibbs sold 26,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $85,341.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,829 shares in the company, valued at $766,444.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 28.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

23andMe Trading Down 2.2 %

23andMe stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. 23andMe Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $6.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.98.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 23andMe had a negative return on equity of 33.82% and a negative net margin of 105.68%. The company had revenue of $75.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.40 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ME shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on 23andMe from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on 23andMe in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 23andMe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.60.

About 23andMe



23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. It operates through two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications based on genetic testing of a saliva sample through its spit kit.

Further Reading

