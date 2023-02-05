Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes $28,000 Position in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Desktop Metal by 2,805.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 10,942 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Desktop Metal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Desktop Metal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Desktop Metal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 42.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DM opened at $2.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $5.28. The company has a market cap of $676.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.32.

Desktop Metal ( NYSE:DM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 243.32% and a negative return on equity of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $47.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.60 million. Research analysts forecast that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

DM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Desktop Metal to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a report on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $1.75 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Desktop Metal to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Desktop Metal from $2.70 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

