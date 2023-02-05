Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CYCC. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $38,000. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CYCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ CYCC opened at $1.06 on Friday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $3.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.16.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.13. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.

