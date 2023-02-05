KeyCorp Increases ATI (NYSE:ATI) Price Target to $45.00

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.22% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ATI’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

ATI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ATI in a report on Saturday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of ATI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of ATI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

NYSE:ATI opened at $40.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.32 and a 200-day moving average of $30.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.09 and a beta of 1.24. ATI has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $40.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.57.

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. ATI had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ATI will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ATI news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 28,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $876,588.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,919,538. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in ATI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,148,000. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in ATI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in ATI by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,986,000 after acquiring an additional 469,487 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in ATI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,843,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ATI by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 109,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 35,207 shares during the period.

ATI, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

