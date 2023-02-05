KeyCorp Raises Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target to $105.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at KeyCorp from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.75% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Hub Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group lowered Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Hub Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research lowered Hub Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Hub Group from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hub Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.67.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Hub Group Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $97.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Hub Group has a 52-week low of $60.81 and a 52-week high of $104.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hub Group

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. Hub Group had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUBG. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 58.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 315.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 1,324.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

About Hub Group

(Get Rating)

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.