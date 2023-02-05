KeyCorp Raises Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target to $105.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at KeyCorp from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.75% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Hub Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group lowered Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Hub Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research lowered Hub Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Hub Group from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hub Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.67.
Hub Group Stock Up 6.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $97.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Hub Group has a 52-week low of $60.81 and a 52-week high of $104.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.96.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hub Group
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUBG. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 58.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 315.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 1,324.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.
About Hub Group
Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.
