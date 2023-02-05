KeyCorp Raises Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target to $100.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.18% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MCHP opened at $85.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.59. Microchip Technology has a 1 year low of $54.33 and a 1 year high of $87.76.

Insider Activity

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 25.73%. On average, analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $59,828.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,355.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Microchip Technology

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 157.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

