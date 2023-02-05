Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.07.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Kilroy Realty from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Kilroy Realty to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Kilroy Realty to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Kilroy Realty Stock Down 4.4 %

KRC opened at $40.64 on Friday. Kilroy Realty has a one year low of $37.15 and a one year high of $79.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.70 and its 200-day moving average is $44.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.85.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kilroy Realty

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $589,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,143,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,233,652,000 after acquiring an additional 75,015 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 85,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after acquiring an additional 24,835 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 178,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,608,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

About Kilroy Realty

(Get Rating)

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.