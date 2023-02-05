Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 85,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Knowles were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Knowles by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,244,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $220,556,000 after purchasing an additional 110,065 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Knowles by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,145,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $175,827,000 after buying an additional 111,548 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Knowles by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,243,302 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,828,000 after buying an additional 282,174 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Knowles by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,640,558 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,761,000 after buying an additional 950,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its position in Knowles by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,433,597 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,174,000 after buying an additional 9,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Knowles alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Knowles to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Knowles in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.10.

Knowles Trading Down 2.0 %

About Knowles

NYSE:KN opened at $19.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.59. Knowles Co. has a 52 week low of $11.57 and a 52 week high of $23.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.87.

(Get Rating)

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.