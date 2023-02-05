Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,991 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $3,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Korn Ferry by 5.1% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Korn Ferry during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,230,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Korn Ferry by 182.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 16,509 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Korn Ferry by 85.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Korn Ferry by 133.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Korn Ferry Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:KFY opened at $57.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.47. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $46.47 and a 12-month high of $69.92.

Korn Ferry Dividend Announcement

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. The business had revenue of $727.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.28 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 21.64%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KFY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. William Blair cut shares of Korn Ferry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Korn Ferry currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.