Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) PT Raised to $55.00

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at B. Riley from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.71% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KLIC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

Shares of KLIC stock opened at $56.53 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a fifty-two week low of $35.95 and a fifty-two week high of $62.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 25.80%. The business had revenue of $176.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 61.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $38,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,943,307.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 3,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $155,658.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,483.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $38,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,943,307.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,346,757. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 513.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 480.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits (“ICs“), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (“LEDs“), and power modules. The firm operates through the Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS) segments.

Further Reading

