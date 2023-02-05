Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Stock Holdings Lifted by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 164,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,628 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Kyndryl in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 47.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Kyndryl during the second quarter worth $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Kyndryl during the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kyndryl by 64.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the period. 62.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Insider Transactions at Kyndryl

In other news, CFO David B. Wyshner purchased 20,000 shares of Kyndryl stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.13 per share, for a total transaction of $182,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 476,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,349,586.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Elly Keinan purchased 23,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.19 per share, for a total transaction of $218,722.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 651,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,985,529.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David B. Wyshner acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.13 per share, with a total value of $182,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 476,406 shares in the company, valued at $4,349,586.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 152,800 shares of company stock worth $1,456,442. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kyndryl Trading Down 3.4 %

KD opened at $13.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.72. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $16.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.02). Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 51.01% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kyndryl from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

About Kyndryl

(Get Rating)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.