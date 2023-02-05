Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Shares Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,412 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the second quarter worth $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 70.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 45.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 52.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 2,390.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Lakeland Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $73.16 on Friday. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $64.05 and a 1 year high of $83.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.61 and a 200-day moving average of $75.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.12). Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 36.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $85.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Lakeland Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.54%.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.