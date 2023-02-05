Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

LVS has been the subject of several other reports. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. CBRE Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.58.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $58.08 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands has a 52-week low of $28.88 and a 52-week high of $60.34. The company has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 44.57% and a negative return on equity of 21.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 6.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,854,683 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,195,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,378 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 55.0% in the third quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 5,652,595 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $212,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,112 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 36.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,428,878 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $278,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,755 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 703.2% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,780,100 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $66,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 903.3% in the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,494,319 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $54,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,385 shares during the last quarter. 39.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and the United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

