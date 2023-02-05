Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on LAZ. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lazard from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. JMP Securities cut their price target on Lazard from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.
Lazard Price Performance
NYSE LAZ opened at $40.42 on Friday. Lazard has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $43.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.47.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 50,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,828,888.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lazard
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAZ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lazard by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,065,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $320,383,000 after buying an additional 128,061 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Lazard by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,560,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,335,000 after buying an additional 439,866 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lazard by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,669,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $148,638,000 after buying an additional 25,207 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Lazard by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,750,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $121,565,000 after buying an additional 462,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Lazard by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,247,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,525,000 after buying an additional 150,723 shares during the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Lazard
Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.
