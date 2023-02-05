Lear (NYSE:LEA) PT Lowered to $135.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $143.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential downside of 4.34% from the company’s current price.

LEA has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Lear from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lear currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.85.

Lear Price Performance

Shares of Lear stock opened at $141.12 on Friday. Lear has a 52-week low of $114.67 and a 52-week high of $176.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.94 and a 200-day moving average of $136.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Insider Activity

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.27. Lear had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lear will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.59, for a total transaction of $783,657.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,856.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Lear news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 1,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.62, for a total value of $207,074.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.59, for a total value of $783,657.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,856.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,670 shares of company stock worth $5,049,250 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lear by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the 1st quarter worth $657,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Lear by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 8,878 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Lear by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,948 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Lear by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 39,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 15,137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

Featured Stories

