Lear (NYSE:LEA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LEA. Citigroup upped their target price on Lear from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen upped their price objective on Lear from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Lear from $143.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lear from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.85.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear Stock Performance

Shares of LEA opened at $141.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.04. Lear has a 52 week low of $114.67 and a 52 week high of $176.80.

Insider Activity at Lear

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 1.57%. Lear’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lear will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lear news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 1,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.62, for a total transaction of $207,074.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 1,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.62, for a total value of $207,074.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.66, for a total value of $143,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,518.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,670 shares of company stock valued at $5,049,250. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 84,392 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,624,000 after acquiring an additional 23,775 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 175,881 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,142,000 after acquiring an additional 17,118 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,551 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 25,446 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 11,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.