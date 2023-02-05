LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in LHC Group were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LHCG. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in LHC Group in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in LHC Group by 34.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in LHC Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,612 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $15,109,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in LHC Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,607 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in LHC Group in the first quarter valued at $244,000. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LHC Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on LHC Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.50.

LHC Group Price Performance

Shares of LHCG opened at $158.65 on Friday. LHC Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.32 and a twelve month high of $169.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 77.39, a P/E/G ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $576.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.65 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 2.73%. Research analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About LHC Group

(Get Rating)

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.