Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Holdings Lowered by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,299 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 213,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 128,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 12,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 181,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares in the last quarter. 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE ASG opened at $5.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.45. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $7.70.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Increases Dividend

About Liberty All-Star Growth Fund

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Liberty All-Star Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities. The company was founded on March 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

