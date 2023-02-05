Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Stake Boosted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Liberty Global were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 44.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 237,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 73,394 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the third quarter valued at $679,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 32.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 10,420 shares during the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the third quarter valued at $748,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 107.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 270,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after buying an additional 140,011 shares during the last quarter. 31.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Global Price Performance

NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $21.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.36. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.28. Liberty Global plc has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $29.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 8,138 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $172,037.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 103,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,182,113.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 8,138 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $172,037.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 103,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,182,113.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $140,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,378.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 126,441 shares of company stock valued at $2,559,588 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LBTYA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Liberty Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $31.60 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on Liberty Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Liberty Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Liberty Global from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.75.

About Liberty Global

(Get Rating)

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

