LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact Sells 579,238 Shares

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 579,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $33,526,295.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,473,513 shares in the company, valued at $316,806,932.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Holdings L.P. Valueact also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 3rd, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 383,088 shares of LKQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $22,127,162.88.

LKQ Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $57.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.51. The company has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.37. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $42.36 and a twelve month high of $59.33.

Institutional Trading of LKQ

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in LKQ by 395.5% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in LKQ by 81.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 300.6% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in LKQ in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in LKQ by 417.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of LKQ to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

