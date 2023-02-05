LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact Sells 579,238 Shares

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 579,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $33,526,295.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,473,513 shares in the company, valued at $316,806,932.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Holdings L.P. Valueact also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 3rd, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 383,088 shares of LKQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $22,127,162.88.
LKQ Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of LKQ stock opened at $57.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.51. The company has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.37. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $42.36 and a twelve month high of $59.33.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of LKQ to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.
LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.
