loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Insider Sells $162,233.82 in Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 63,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total transaction of $162,233.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,414,289 shares in the company, valued at $11,344,722.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeff Alexander Walsh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get loanDepot alerts:

On Thursday, January 12th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 45,146 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $107,447.48.

On Monday, November 14th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 250,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $377,500.00.

loanDepot Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:LDI opened at $2.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average is $1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $874.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. loanDepot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $4.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $274.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.45 million. loanDepot had a negative return on equity of 24.85% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. Equities research analysts predict that loanDepot, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LDI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $2.25 to $1.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On loanDepot

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of loanDepot in the second quarter worth $33,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of loanDepot in the second quarter worth $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in loanDepot by 26.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 5,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in loanDepot in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About loanDepot

(Get Rating)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.