loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Insider Sells $162,233.82 in Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDIGet Rating) insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 63,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total transaction of $162,233.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,414,289 shares in the company, valued at $11,344,722.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeff Alexander Walsh also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, January 12th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 45,146 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $107,447.48.
  • On Monday, November 14th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 250,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $377,500.00.

loanDepot Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:LDI opened at $2.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average is $1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $874.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. loanDepot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $4.71.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDIGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $274.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.45 million. loanDepot had a negative return on equity of 24.85% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. Equities research analysts predict that loanDepot, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LDI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $2.25 to $1.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On loanDepot

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of loanDepot in the second quarter worth $33,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of loanDepot in the second quarter worth $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in loanDepot by 26.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 5,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in loanDepot in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About loanDepot

(Get Rating)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

