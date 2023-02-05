Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Shares Down 5.1%

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.79 and last traded at $6.84. Approximately 142,593 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 317,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.21.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.50. The firm has a market cap of $802.00 million, a PE ratio of -76.11, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.24.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $251.27 million during the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. Sell-side analysts expect that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima’s payout ratio is -1,333.33%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 103.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.18% of the company’s stock.

About Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturing company. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime, Concrete, Railroad, Aggregates and Others. The Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime segment comprises of the procurement of raw materials from quarries.

