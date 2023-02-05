LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) by 189.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,798 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in LTC Properties were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LTC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in LTC Properties by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in LTC Properties by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.14.

LTC Properties Stock Down 0.9 %

LTC Properties Dividend Announcement

LTC Properties stock opened at $38.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 15.57, a quick ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.43. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.23 and a 52 week high of $45.49.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 96.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LTC Properties

In other news, CAO Caroline Chikhale sold 5,000 shares of LTC Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total value of $197,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,277.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

Further Reading

