LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

LYB has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.26.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $98.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.23. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $71.46 and a 52-week high of $117.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,033.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,006.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

