LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
LYB has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.26.
LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $98.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.23. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $71.46 and a 52-week high of $117.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.56.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,033.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,006.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.
LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile
LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
