Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Price Target Raised to $168.00 at Robert W. Baird

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $161.00 to $168.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.14% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.
Manhattan Associates Stock Performance
Shares of MANH opened at $149.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.44 and a beta of 1.64. Manhattan Associates has a 52 week low of $106.02 and a 52 week high of $158.61.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manhattan Associates
About Manhattan Associates
Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Manhattan Associates (MANH)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.