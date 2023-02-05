Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Price Target Raised to $168.00 at Robert W. Baird

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANHGet Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $161.00 to $168.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.14% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

Shares of MANH opened at $149.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.44 and a beta of 1.64. Manhattan Associates has a 52 week low of $106.02 and a 52 week high of $158.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manhattan Associates

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MANH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 819,305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,892,000 after buying an additional 225,136 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,275,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $834,890,000 after purchasing an additional 179,044 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 87.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 360,660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,332,000 after purchasing an additional 168,100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 225.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 187,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,892,000 after purchasing an additional 129,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 250.5% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 175,396 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,100,000 after purchasing an additional 125,359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

