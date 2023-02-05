Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $132.53.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $118.20 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $72.75 and a 52-week high of $136.46. The stock has a market cap of $55.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.69.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 17.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 12,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total transaction of $1,513,560.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,478.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 12,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total transaction of $1,513,560.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,478.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 212,070 shares of company stock valued at $25,617,038. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

See Also

