Marion K. Gross Sells 1,396 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $264.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $281.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $268.93 and a 200 day moving average of $261.74.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McDonald’s

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.81%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after acquiring an additional 9,132 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 172,083 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,709,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.41.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.