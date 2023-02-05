Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Price Target Cut to $184.00

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $195.00 to $184.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.69% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.00.

Shares of NYSE VAC opened at $161.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52 week low of $110.08 and a 52 week high of $173.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.88 and its 200 day moving average is $141.36. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 2.06.

In related news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,627 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $412,439.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,485 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,145. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VAC. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,842,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,191,000. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,283,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,208,000 after buying an additional 132,490 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 534,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,159,000 after buying an additional 128,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,158,000 after purchasing an additional 96,027 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company engaged in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

