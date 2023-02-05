Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and twenty have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $413.41.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $373.91 on Friday. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $390.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $359.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 397,807 shares of company stock worth $129,411,475 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mastercard

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $471,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.