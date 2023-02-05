Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Materion were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTRN. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Materion during the first quarter worth about $392,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Materion by 11.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Materion by 7.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Materion by 50.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Materion by 2.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Materion stock opened at $90.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.12. Materion Co. has a 12-month low of $64.89 and a 12-month high of $97.89.

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $428.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.30 million. Materion had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 13.42%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Materion Co. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

MTRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Materion from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Materion in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

