Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) by 69.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,685 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Maxar Technologies were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAXR. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies during the second quarter worth $31,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Maxar Technologies by 24.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Maxar Technologies by 61.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Maxar Technologies by 17.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Maxar Technologies by 28.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAXR stock opened at $51.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 135.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.59. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $51.93.

Maxar Technologies ( NYSE:MAXR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.17 million. Maxar Technologies had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 1.72%. On average, analysts predict that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MAXR shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Truist Financial cut shares of Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

