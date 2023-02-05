MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,759 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 51,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MXL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.25.

MaxLinear Trading Down 1.2 %

Insider Activity at MaxLinear

Shares of NYSE:MXL opened at $40.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.95. MaxLinear, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.27 and a fifty-two week high of $65.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In other MaxLinear news, VP Michael Bollesen sold 5,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $224,120.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 81,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,782.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MaxLinear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

Featured Articles

