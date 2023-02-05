MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) PT Lowered to $47.00

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Benchmark from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.56% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.
MaxLinear Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of MXL stock opened at $40.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.27 and a 200-day moving average of $35.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. MaxLinear has a 12-month low of $29.27 and a 12-month high of $65.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.91.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,172,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $397,060,000 after acquiring an additional 161,157 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MaxLinear by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,946,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $291,830,000 after purchasing an additional 97,089 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in MaxLinear by 5.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,214,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,870,000 after purchasing an additional 173,826 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in MaxLinear by 1,469.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,746,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in MaxLinear by 1.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,269,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,078,000 after purchasing an additional 27,923 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.
